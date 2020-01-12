1 hour ago

Controversial musician now turned politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has waded into the Kan Dapaah- side chick leaked video that that has gone viral on social media.

Earlier today, Ghanaians woke up to a viral video of the National Security Minister and an unknown woman in a video call.

In the video as sited by GhanaWeb.com, the National Security Minister who was obviously love struck, kept ‘obeying’ the lady’s orders without any objection as done in the military.

“…I want to see your pyjamas. I want to see the front, the back, like the way you did it yesterday… Turn around and let me see it, is it trouser or shorts… raise your leg…”, the lady said whiles the minster was seen turning left, right, raising his leg as the unknown lady requested.

Since the video popped up, many Ghanaians have shares their opinion with many calling on him to apologize and resign, whiles others just laughed it off.

One of the people who is suggesting that the Minister resign is A Plus. According to a post on his Facebook page, A Plus said the minister resigning will be the honorable thing to do.

He urged Ghanaians not to rejoice over the disgrace that has befallen the minister but rather learn from it since it can happen to anyone.

“As for resign, no doubt, he must resign. I feel sorry for him. It is unfortunate that this has happened to a respected democrat like Albert Kan Dapaah. (The thing pain me rough.)

This is not something to rejoice over. We must rather learn from it. I wish he would be the honorable man we know him to be by accepting responsibility, apologizing to his family, loved ones and Ghana.

And please, please, I beg you, let's all forgive him. When the heart pumps blood into that "langalanga" between our legs, the mind in most cases switches of the part that is meant for caution. Please kindly be lenient towards him. Don't discuss....”

Read his full post below:

