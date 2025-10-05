4 hours ago

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has refuted claims that his 2024 parliamentary campaign was financed by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant.

Speaking during an interview on UTV Ghana, A Plus dismissed the widespread speculation, clarifying that Mr. Agyapong played no financial role in his campaign.

Instead, he revealed that he had personally contributed to Mr. Agyapong’s flagbearer bid ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“I gave Kennedy Agyapong more money for his primaries and mobilised a lot of resources for him. Even the GJA President, Albert Dwomfuor, has admitted that I contributed significantly to his campaign for the GJA presidency. I speak from my pocket, and I used my own money to win my seat. Kennedy Agyapong is my friend, but he had no hand in funding my campaign,” A Plus stated.

His remarks come amid persistent rumours that Mr. Agyapong was a major financier of his campaign, following A Plus’s high-profile victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

On December 7, 2024, A Plus, who contested as an independent candidate, secured a decisive win by polling 14,277 votes, defeating the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, who garnered 11,637 votes.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Yawson Mohamed, placed third with 10,112 votes out of a total of 36,026 valid votes cast.

After entering Parliament, A Plus announced his decision to align with the NDC, explaining that the party’s policies and leadership vision were more consistent with his political values and the aspirations of his constituents.