2 hours ago

Musician cum politician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus has honoured an invitation extended to him by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The controversial musician was seen in a white shirt over a black trouser making his way to the CID Headquarters in Accra.

The Police Service in a statement on Monday announced that it had extended an invitation to A Plus to assist police investigation into the death of undercover journalist Ahmed Suale.

A Plus in Facebook Live video publicly stated that he knows who killed investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.

Background

The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th July 2024, invited Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as (A-Plus) to assist Police ongoing investigation into the death of Ahmed Suale, following his recent claims on social media that he has some information regarding the case.

The Cold Case Unit established in October 2021, under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to handle cases of this nature has been working on the investigation into the case and closely engaging with the deceased’s family.

The Police in a statement said it is “therefore pleased that Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has made indication that he has some information that could assist the ongoing investigation, and he has been invited accordingly.”