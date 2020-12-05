1 hour ago

Musician-cum-politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has fired celebrities who endorsed and campaigned against fellow celebrity John Dumelo in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency recently.

According to him, most of these celebrities are following the party in power because that side is currently looking good.

The musician in a video on Instagram said those celebrities are eating “what is ripe”.

He further said: “When Nana Addo wanted to be president of this country, a lot of people made fun of him that he could never become a president.”

But during that time, he continued, it was some ordinary Ghanaians with the president, convincing voters to vote for him.

Most of these celebrities said they had their career to protect, he recalled, but today these same people are following the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because that is where the money is.

“Nana Addo can never say he ever gave me money [to campaign for him],” he boldly said.