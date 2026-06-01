A Plus signs MoU to advance Gomoa Special Economic Zone project

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By Prince Antwi June 1, 2026

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, has announced a strategic partnership with the Tianjin University Research Institute of Architectural Design and Urban Planning in China to support the development of the Gomoa Special Economic Zone.

He disclosed on his Facebook page that he visited the institute to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Architectural Alliance Ghana and hold discussions on the project.

According to him, the Chinese institution has extensive experience in designing and building industrial parks, smart cities, and major infrastructure projects across China.

He explained that the partnership forms part of efforts to lay the foundation for what he described as “the city of the future.”

As part of the discussions, he also requested scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian architects and architecture students to further their education and training in China.

He noted that the institute agreed to offer scholarships to 20 Ghanaian students every year.

The Gomoa Central MP stressed that the opportunity would not be limited to students from Gomoa, adding that deserving young people from across the country would also benefit.

According to him, one of Ghana’s major challenges remains poor urban and town planning, hence the need to train more professionals in the field.

He maintained that the initiative would help improve urban planning and development in the country.

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