A Ghanaian show host and YouTuber, Ms. Enny, has stated that men should not cheat on their partners if they are financially handicapped.

Speaking with guests on her YouTube channel, the lady claimed that if she was dating a poor man and he cheated, she would break up with him because she finds it insulting.

According to her, it is terrible enough that he doesn't bring home enough money and what's worse is that he spends it on another woman.

She made a suggestion that if a man was rich, women would be more understanding and forgiving of a cheating spouse.

Another guest on the show shared the same assertion.

In a similar vein, a Nigerian Twitter influencer, BOD, advised men against dating women who are incapable of providing financial support in times of need.

He argued that it would be pointless for a man to be in a relationship with a woman who cannot assist him during trying times.

His post which was shared on Twitter hours ago reads; @bod_republic wrote;

"Dating a lady who cannot help you financially when you’re broke is a total waste of time.”

