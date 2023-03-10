10 minutes ago

A 24-year-old man, Yussif Alhassan, has been stabbed to death by a friend over "pure water’ at Manso Moseaso in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti region.

The sad incident occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Fuseini, is currently on the run.

The deceased, Yusif Alhassan was rushed to the Manso Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Information has it that the deceased, Yussif Alhassan, has been buried per Muslim tradition.

Osman Alhassan, brother to the deceased, confirmed the incident on Kumasi-based Fox FM.

The Nkawie District Police Command has commenced an investigation into the matter.

