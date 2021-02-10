1 hour ago

Chief of Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa District of Ashanti Region, Nana Dasebre Afoakwa II, has commended the efforts of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for educating his community on Coronavirus.

The NCCE team in Adansi Asokwa led by George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO) visited the community for education on the virus.

In recent times, there has been an upsurge of COVID-19 cases with the total number of deaths reaching 482. According to the data on Ghana Health Service (GHS) portal, active cases have reached 73,003 since the virus first entered the country in March last year.

With the new variant also making the situation scarier, Frederick Ntiamoah (ACEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor (PFO) led by George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO) educated the Fumso community on how necessary it was to strictly adhere to the Coronavirus protocol.

With the infectious rate getting higher by the day, the residents of Fumso were advised to regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, regular use of hand sanitizers, practice social distancing and eating healthy to boost their immune systems.

Concentrating on the chief of the community, Nana Dasebre Afoakwa II and the Queen Mother, Obaahemaa Dokua II, George Amponsah Boateng SCEO encouraged them to equally obey the safety measures as well as capitalise on their positions as opinion leaders to instil in the residents, discipline to adhere to the protocols.

The chief was grateful to the team and promised to do his best to ensure the adherence of the safety measures in his community.

Source: Lily Ampofoa Annor/NCCE Adansi Asokwa