2 hours ago

Cocoa farmers in the Bosomefreho Constituency of the Ashanti Region have strongly opposed the government’s recent decision to reduce the cocoa producer price, describing the move as unfair and detrimental to their livelihoods.

The farmers, many of whom operate smallholder cocoa farms in communities such as Danso, say the price reduction has deepened their economic difficulties at a time when the cost of production continues to rise. They argue that increasing expenses for labour, fertiliser, transportation and farm maintenance have already placed significant pressure on cocoa production, and the new price announced by the government offers little relief.

According to the farmers, the decision by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government reflects what they describe as neglect of the concerns of cocoa producers who form the backbone of the country’s cocoa industry. Some farmers insisted that the new price barely covers their operational costs and warned that the situation could discourage cocoa cultivation if urgent steps are not taken to address their concerns.

The farmers also accused the government of departing from assurances previously given to cocoa farmers. They asserted that the current development goes against the commitments made to safeguard cocoa producers' welfare and bolster the industry.

These concerns were raised during an engagement between cocoa farmers and the Minority Caucus in Parliament at Danso, a cocoa-growing community in the Bosomefreho Constituency. The interaction formed part of a five-day cocoa farming tour by the Minority Caucus across cocoa-producing communities in the Ashanti Region to assess the impact of the price cut and listen directly to the concerns of farmers.

During the meeting, several farmers openly expressed frustration over what they described as the government’s silence on their plight. They appealed to members of the Minority in Parliament to amplify their concerns and push for an immediate review of the new producer price.

Some of the farmers warned that they may be compelled to organise picketing and other forms of protest should the government fail to reconsider its decision.

“We are appealing to the Minority Caucus in Parliament to help us engage the government to restore the old price since they represent us in Parliament,” one farmer said during the engagement.

The farmers further urged the government to urgently rescind the price reduction, arguing that cocoa production remains one of the most critical pillars of the national economy and must be protected through policies that safeguard the welfare of farmers.

The Member of Parliament for Bosomefreho, Nana Asafo Adjei Ayeh, together with the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, expressed appreciation to the farmers for sharing their concerns.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority Caucus, the lawmakers described the reduction in the cocoa producer price as a significant blow to hardworking cocoa farmers across the country. They acknowledged the frustrations expressed by the farmers and assured them that their concerns would be carried to Parliament for further engagement with the government.

The Minority Caucus pledged its commitment to standing with cocoa farmers and advocating policies that protect their livelihoods and sustain the growth of the cocoa sector. The lawmakers emphasised that the welfare of farmers must remain central to national decisions affecting cocoa production, particularly at a time when the sector continues to play a vital role in supporting the country’s economy.

However, farmers at the meeting maintained that unless government authorities urgently address their concerns and reconsider the price reduction, many cocoa producers may find it increasingly difficult to sustain their farms and perhaps sell it off to galamseyers and sand winners.