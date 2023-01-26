4 hours ago

A young man believed to be in his 30s popularly known as “Candy” has been butchered to death by a gang at Krofrom in the Ashanti regional Capital, Kumasi.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 according to the Presiding member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

Patrick Kwame Frimpong, Assembly member for the Krofrom East Electoral area in an interview with EIB said the victim was butchered multiple times by the gang sustaining deep cutlass wounds.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Krofrom and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) before being confirmed dead by the medics.

The KMA Presiding member said the gang allegedly attacked and killed “Candy” in retaliation for his involvement in an attack on their colleague exactly a year ago yesterday.

He described the deceased as a troublesome “gagster” who was nuisance to the community.

The police have arrested two of the gang members believed to have murdered the young man. The suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations ‘’ he disclosed.

The lifeless body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy and subsequent preservation.