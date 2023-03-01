1 hour ago

The Juaben Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has educated the inhabitants on the importance of tolerance and how to preserve the peaceful atmosphere we enjoy in Ghana.

The move forms part of celebrations honoring the nation's uninterrupted 30 years of democratic governance.

Held under the theme; "Thirty years of consolidating constitutional democracy; building national cohesion through civic education and participation in local governance", the event educated the people of Juaben and its surroundings on the importance of tolerance as a prerequisite for national cohesion and development.

In his comments, Mr. Kodjo Adjormadoh, the NCCE Director for the Juaben Municipality, urged the populace to refrain from using foul, disparaging, and aggressive language in print and electronic media since, as according to him, doing so could destabilize the nation.

He used Rwanda as an example of a nation where a journalist from a particular ethnic group's careless remarks led to a genocide that lost many lives.

Mr. Adjormadoh appealed for unity for the country's progress and urged the audience to live in peace and harmony regardless of our cultural, social, ethnic, and political differences.

He exhorted the populace to always uphold the law and avoid the practice of enforcing laws themselves.

He instructed the targeted groups to constantly bring complaints to the proper authorities in order to get them resolved.

He urged everyone to learn how to live in harmony and coexist peacefully with one another in order for residents to continue to enjoy Ghana's tranquil environment.