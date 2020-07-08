48 minutes ago

A male student of the KNUST Senior High School has died – sparking protests on campus by his colleagues Tuesday night.

Armed police officers were later called in to restore order.

The exact circumstances of his death are unclear, but reports say he had suffered stomach complications on Monday and was left to his fate for hours in the care of his colleagues amid Covid-19 fears.

Footages widely shared on social media captures the yet-to-be-identified student surrounded by his colleagues as he writhed in pain.

He was rushed to an undisclosed health facility but was later pronounced dead by medics, Kumasi-based Luv FM reported.

Students who got wind of the death of the Business student went rioting on campus as they destroyed the windscreen of a saloon car belonging to the headmistress of the school.

“We were demonstrating because yesterday one of our mates was sick and he was left to his fate to survive on his own because of the fear of coronavirus. Nobody attended to him.

“He was ill, he wasn’t showing any signs since morning but later in the afternoon around 3 pm he started vomiting because he had some stomachaches,” one student told Luv FM.

“Then we rushed him to the classroom blocks but it seems the teachers were only waiting for his parents to come so that they could take him to the hospital. He was there for close to three hours before his dad came to pick him up,” he recounted.

According to the students, had the school’s authorities acted fast, the boy’s life could have been saved.

School authorities were not immediately available for comments.