The National Democratic Congress’ Communication Officer for Asawase, Yakubu Tony Aidoo has reached out to over 9,000 agents of the party who will be deployed to the various polling stations in the Ashanti Region on December, 7.

He presented assorted drinks, bottled water, and biscuits to about 9,939 polling agents of the NDC from twelve (12) constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

The gesture was part of efforts to motivate the party’s agents to work hard at their respective polling stations they have been assigned to on election day.

According to Mr. Tony Aidoo he came up with the personal initiative to contribute to efforts that will help the NDC win power in the 2020 general elections.

The beneficiary constituencies included; Asawase, Manhyia North, Tafo, Suame, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Afigya Kwabre South, Juaben, Asante-Akim North, Afigya Sekyere East, Kwadaso, and Ahafo-Ano South East.

He added that it was important for all loyal members of the party to play a role in the victory of the NDC in the upcoming polls, an effort he said must not be left in the hands of the few.

He further said “Keeping an eagle eye on the processes at the polling stations required that agents must be well fed in order not to leave the station in search for food or water. Since elections are won at the polling station, it is important to put in place measures to ensure effective monitoring of the process and that is why we must ensure the needs of polling agents are catered for”.

The items worth GH¢65,000.00 will support the agents who would be deployed to various polling stations in the selected constituencies.

The donation, Mr. Aidoo indicated was to ensure the agents do not lose concentration on Election Day due to hunger.

He is hopeful that the party was on course to win the upcoming polls and stressed that the donation was his contribution towards the impending victory.

He appealed to the party agents nationwide to work hard to ensure the NDC returns to power to save the country from the NPP.

The Deputy Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mathew Ndjourkone, lauded that gesture which he described as a “huge contribution” towards operations of the party to recapture power.

