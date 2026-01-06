28 minutes ago

Ghana’s education and media landscape has lost one of its most enduring voices following the passing of I.K. Gyasi (Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi), a revered educationist, veteran journalist and former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (AMASS), Kumasi. He was 87.

Widely admired for his sharp intellect and principled stance on national issues, Mr Gyasi spent more than five decades in journalism, carving out a special place in Ghana’s print media as the author of the long-running “Bluntly Speaking” column in The Chronicle.

For over 20 years, his writing challenged complacency, interrogated policy failures and offered candid reflections on education and governance.

He retired from the column in August 2016, at the age of 80.

Beyond the newsroom, I.K. Gyasi’s legacy is deeply etched in the classroom. A proud alumnus of AMASS, he made history by becoming the first former student to serve as headmaster of the school, leading the institution from 1990 to 1998.

His tenure was marked by discipline, academic rigor and mentorship, values he consistently championed as an English language teacher and education advocate.

He was also a published author of educational texts, contributing significantly to English language instruction and teacher development across the country.

In recognition of his immense contribution to journalism, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) honoured him in 2023 as an honorary member, celebrating a life dedicated to truth, clarity and public enlightenment.

News of his passing was announced by the AMASS 1979 Secretariat, drawing tributes from former students, colleagues and readers who were shaped by his words and wisdom.

With his death, Ghana bids farewell to a man who educated minds, challenged power and spoke—always—bluntly, but with purpose.