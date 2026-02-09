1 hour ago

AAK Ghana Limited (AAK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to promote value addition, competitiveness and sustainable growth in Ghana’s shea industry.

The agreement was signed in Accra by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, and Mr. Lasse Skaksen, Vice President and Head of AAK West Africa. The ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Jakob Linulf, Denmark’s Ambassador to Ghana, highlighting the strategic significance of the partnership to Ghana’s agribusiness and industrial development agenda.

The MoU formalises collaboration between the Government of Ghana and AAK, one of the world’s leading producers and buyers of shea products, to expand local processing capacity, strengthen the participation of small and medium-scale enterprises, and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in global shea markets. The partnership places strong emphasis on inclusive growth across the shea value chain, with a focus on women collectors, youth employment and sustainable sourcing practices.

AAK, which has operated in Ghana since 1958, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the country and expressed confidence in Ghana’s potential to become a regional hub for value-added shea processing. This commitment is reflected in the recent FairWild certification of AAK’s Kolo Nafaso programme—the first such certification for shea—setting a new benchmark for ethical sourcing in the sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Skaksen said Ghana has the potential to become a global reference point for value-added shea processing, adding that AAK intends to be a long-term partner in achieving that vision through investment in local capacity, sustainable sourcing and inclusive economic growth.

Under the MoU, AAK outlined four key priority areas to support the development of the shea industry. These include expanding the Kolo Nafaso sustainable direct sourcing programme, which currently supports more than 230,000 women shea collectors with access to financing, capacity building and guaranteed markets. The programme is expected to expand by about 70,000 additional women—mainly in northern Ghana—bringing total participation to over 300,000, alongside further investment in logistics, warehousing and supply chains.

The company also plans to strengthen skills development and local value addition through the proposed AAK Ghana Innovation Academy, aimed at improving SME viability, enhancing youth employability and building technical expertise in the shea and broader plant-based oils and fats sector.

As a third priority, AAK intends to invest in local shea processing in Ghana using world-class technology to increase value addition, create more than 100 jobs and improve export competitiveness. In addition, the company committed to supporting shea reforestation and parkland preservation initiatives in collaboration with the Tree Crops Development Authority and other stakeholders to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture noted that the MoU aligns with key government initiatives, including the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA), the Feed Ghana Programme—particularly the Feed the Industry sub-programme—and broader efforts to strengthen agro-processing, tree crop development and export-led growth. The Ministry also pledged to create an enabling business environment to support the successful implementation of the partnership.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior government officials and industry stakeholders, including John Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture; Mr. Paul Siameh, Chief Director of MoFA; Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority; and representatives of the Danish Embassy.

With the MoU in place, AAK and the Government of Ghana reaffirmed their shared commitment to transforming the shea sector from a largely raw commodity-based industry into a competitive, value-driven pillar of Ghana’s agricultural and industrial economy.

About AAK

AAK specialises in plant-based oils that serve as value-adding ingredients in a wide range of food and consumer products, making them better tasting, healthier and more sustainable. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, AAK operates in more than 25 countries, employs over 4,200 people and runs more than 20 production facilities worldwide.