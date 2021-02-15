7 hours ago

A non-governmental organization, the AAN Humanitarian Foundation International, has offered cash support to some needy widows and single mothers in Accra.

The donation was aimed at equipping the beneficiaries to become financially self-reliant.

It forms part of the Foundation’s efforts to help fight poverty in the country and to cushion the needy, especially widows against the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation believes this would serve as startup funds for beneficiaries to identify opportunities for small businesses that might be viable in their area, which will go a long way for them to achieve sustainable socio-economic independence.

The support will also be able to take care of their children properly by providing them with the basic necessities of life and formal education.

The widows and single mothers expressed their gratitude to the Foundation for their thoughtfulness and kind gesture.

The donation was made by Mame Afia Akoto and her husband, Mr Chief Biney Nixon who are the managers of the Foundation.