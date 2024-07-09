5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Aaron Essel has expressed his enthusiasm and determination to make a significant impact at his new club, FC St. Johnstone, following the signing of a three-year contract after a successful trial.

In an interview with the club's media team, the versatile midfielder shared his excitement about joining FC St. Johnstone and his readiness to contribute to the team's success:

"I am so happy to sign here. It is a great step for me in my career and for my development."

Essel emphasized his commitment to showcasing his abilities and becoming a pivotal player for the Scottish club:

"I am very proud and grateful for the opportunity to be here. I want to demonstrate my qualities on the field—my tackling, my passing. I aim to develop into a key player for the club."

The Ghanaian midfielder also expressed gratitude for the warm reception he has received from everyone at FC St. Johnstone:

"The staff, players, and manager have been amazing. Everyone here has been incredibly welcoming. I love it and I am looking forward to giving my best."

Essel's addition to the team brings optimism and excitement to FC St. Johnstone as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing him in action and contributing to the club's quest for success.