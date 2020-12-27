1 hour ago

A late penalty kick converted by former Asante Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed denied the porcupine warriors all three points for the umpteenth time this season.

The porcupine warriors started the game the better of the two sides and where asking the home side all the questions in the opening exchanges of the game.

Medeama were forced into an early substitution as Ali Ouattara went down injured and had to be replaced by Baba Musah in the 12th minute.

Just before halftime, Asante Kotoko nearly took the lead through Osman Ibrahim after a nice pass from Latif Anabila but Medeama goalies Ofori Antwi produced a smart save.

It did not take long before Kwame Opoku put the ball at the back of the net with a sumptuous overhead kick but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Kwame Opoku went close again but he put his shot wide from the edge of the penalty box wide.

Razak Abalora was smart as he blocked Kwadwo Asamoah's goal bound efforts before Kotoko scored at the other end when Kwadwo Poku pounced on an Emmanuel Gyamfi ball into the box on the 74th minute.

Around the 81st minute, Kotoko brought on Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama for his Kotoko debut.

Medeama found a way back into the game on 85 minutes as Abass scored from the penalty spot after Habib was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

The strike proved the last goal of the game as the referee brought the game to an end after three minutes of injury time.