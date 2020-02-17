1 hour ago

Winger Abass Nuhu says is happy to score his first goal for Liberty professionals in the club's 5-2 thumping of Aduana Stars at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.

The 21-year old came off the bench in the second half and scored with his first involvement of the game, weaving around an array of Aduana Stars defenders before unleashing a left curler beyond the reach of Joseph Addo.

Speaking after the game, Nuhu said, "I am so happy to score my first goal this season"

He added: "I want to psych my mind and make sure I score more goals in the competition".

Nuhu also revealed that he had a feeling he will get his goal even before coming on to replace Issaka Emmanuel.

"I was having in mind that I will definitely score and I scored so I am very happy," he concluded.

Abass Nuhu has played in all of Liberty's ten games this season starting on six occasions.