1 hour ago

Ghanaian young attacker Abdul Aziz Issah has risen to become a glorious jewel for Ghanaian club Dreams FC after just a season and a half.

He's currently considered the most informed attacking midfielder in all competitions as far as the 2023–24 league season is concerned. The Still Believe graduate has meticulously made a name for himself, becoming a household name in Ghana despite his teen age.

It's no surprise; many were vying for his name to be included by Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Aziz is enjoying a splendid season under manager Abdul Karim Zito, with stupendous form and a high level of football. In his last seven games in all competitions, including the CAF Confederation Cup, MTN FA Cup, and Premier League, he's registered six goals.

However, he has scored three goals in his last two matches after scoring a brace against Bofoakwa Tano and one in their 2-0 triumph over Kpando Hearts of Lions FC.

The 19-year-old also has a unique skill when it comes to set pieces. He has added free-kicks to his qualities, as he's exhibited severally, his ability to turn half a chance into a goal from a set-piece being a corner kick or free-kick.

Aziz has three (3) free-kick goals to his credit already, with two in the Premier League and one in the CAF Confederation Cup. Scored the only goal in Kumasi when the Still Believe side silenced former Premier League champions Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Stadium. He netted a stunning free-kick in the first half to snatch away all points for his side.

And did the same against Aduana Stars FC after replicating the same feet against APC Lobito.

With three goals and one assist in six CAF Confederation Cup games and eight goals in domestic competition, the wonderkid is considered the most informed attacking midfielder currently in the league and the second most influential player in Dreams FC's setup behind striker John Antwi.

Aziz's numbers look enigmatic and impressive for every young Ghanaian footballer hoping to make a mark and achieve a milestone in his career.

Story: Kolog Bonaventure