1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has returned to training with FC Barcelona Atlètic after spending three weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

‎The talented winger had been ruled out with an adductor strain in his right leg, an injury that briefly halted his momentum during a crucial phase of the season.

‎His return to full training will come as welcome news for both the player and the club’s technical staff, who have been carefully managing his recovery to avoid any setbacks.

‎Issah, regarded as one of Ghana’s promising young prospects, has been working his way back to match fitness in recent days. Medical staff monitored his rehabilitation programme closely before clearing him to rejoin team sessions.

‎Although it remains unclear when he will return to competitive action, his presence on the training pitch signals a positive step forward.

‎For the young Ghanaian, the focus now will be on regaining sharpness and rhythm, and continuing his development in Spain after an untimely interruption.