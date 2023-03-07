43 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu has completed a transfer move to Chinese Super League side Wuhan Three Towns.

He joins his new club on loan for a reported fee of €1 million with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

The Ghanaian striker was enjoying a prolific stint with the Portuguese side but it always appeared a move away was imminent as he missed a transfer to African giants Al Ahly after a supposed injury issue after traveling to Egypt from Portugal.

He has scored nine goals and provided three assists for Rio Ave in 18 appearances in the Portuguese league before he decided to seek pastures anew.

Wuhan Three Towns won the Chinese Super League last season and are keen to fortify their ranks as they aim to defend their title.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu is yet to be capped by Ghana at the senior level despite his prolific form.