3 hours ago

Black Stars left-back Abdul Fatawu Hamidu is gearing up for the new season in the Egyptian Premier League after recently unveiling Ghazl El Mahalla’s new jerseys for the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Medeama SC player, who has joined El Mahalla as a high-profile addition in the transfer window, participated in modeling the club's home, away, and third kits.

Hamidu, who has impressed during pre-season with his new team, is set to make his mark in North African football.

His move to Ghazl El Mahalla follows a standout spell with Medeama SC, where he played a crucial role in their CAF Champions League run and made 19 league appearances, contributing a goal and four assists.

He was also part of the Medeama squad that secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in the 2022/23 season.

As Ghazl El Mahalla looks forward to the new season, Hamidu’s experience and defensive prowess are expected to be valuable assets in their pursuit of success in the Egyptian Premier League.