3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu netted his first goal for Ghazl El Mahalla FC in their 3-1 victory over ZED FC in the Egyptian League Cup on Thursday afternoon.

The former Black Stars left-back played a key role in his side's comfortable win at the El Gazel Stadium.

The match kicked off with experienced forward Mohamed Hamdi putting El Mahalla ahead in the 11th minute, thanks to a pass from Abdel Yehia.

Hamidu doubled the lead for the home side in the 25th minute, finishing off a well-timed pass from Tunisian forward Mohamed Ben Hammouda with a brilliant strike.

Yehia added another goal just before halftime to increase El Mahalla's advantage, making it 3-0. ZED FC pulled one back in the 71st minute through a penalty converted by Egyptian forward Shady Hussein.

Hamidu was substituted in the 86th minute, with Ibrahim Hassan coming on in his place.

The goal marked a milestone in the defender’s career after joining Ghazl El Mahalla this summer from Medeama SC. Hamidu has made three appearances in the Egyptian Premier League and one in the League Cup so far.