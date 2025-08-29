5 hours ago

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is hitting the right notes at Leicester City after breaking a lengthy goal drought in style.

The 21-year-old winger, who had gone 16 months without scoring, netted a spectacular strike against Charlton Athletic last weekend to finally get off the mark for the season.

And just days later, he has doubled down with yet another brilliant individual effort, scoring inside eight minutes to hand Leicester an early lead against Birmingham City on Friday night.

📽️🇬🇭Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scores his second goal of the season to give Leicester City the lead against Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/QpJinAa5bX

— Penty Dzidzor (@penty_dzidzor) August 29, 2025

The goal—his second in as many games—was reminiscent of his trademark style: cutting inside from the right wing before unleashing an unstoppable effort past the goalkeeper.

Issahaku’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time. After enduring a frustrating spell with injury and without goals, his explosive talent appears to be resurfacing, much to the delight of Leicester fans.

His revival also carries significance on the international stage. The Ghanaian was left out of Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad for the September 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but this sharp turnaround in club form could strengthen his case for a recall in the upcoming international windows.

Having joined Leicester from Sporting CP, Issahaku showed flashes of brilliance two seasons ago with his pace, creativity, and direct style of play that propelled The Foxes back to the English Premiership. However, an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury he suffered early last season during national duty derailed his consistency and limited his overall impact; hence, the long layoff that saw him support his team from afar on the sidelines.

Now, with two stunning strikes in consecutive games, the winger appears ready to take on more responsibility as Leicester aim to push higher in the Championship.

If Issahaku maintains this momentum, he could become a crucial figure in Leicester’s promotion push while also forcing his way back into Ghana’s plans ahead of the next 2026 World Cup qualifiers in October and also, the World Cup finals if Ghana is able to make it to the global showpiece again after missing out on the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will run from December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.

For now, though, the Foxes faithful are simply enjoying the sight of their Ghanaian gem finding his scoring boots again.