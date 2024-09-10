24 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has made a standout start to his Premier League debut season, ranking joint-second for tackles won after three games.

The 20-year-old, who joined Leicester City from Sporting CP, has won 14 tackles in Leicester's first three fixtures, matching the total of Fulham's left-back, Antonee Robinson.

Issahaku's performance underscores his dedication to the team, emphasizing his commitment to defensive duties despite being an attacking player.

Notably, he is the only forward among the league's top tacklers, with other players like Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré, Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Muñoz, and Tottenham center-back Cristian Romero each winning nine tackles.

Meanwhile, central midfielders Sean Longstaff and Kobbie Mainoo complete the list with eight tackles each.

Fatawu's impressive form at Leicester City comes after featuring for the Black Stars in their recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting in a 1-0 loss to Angola and a 1-1 draw against Niger.

He will be aiming to maintain his strong start in the Premier League when he returns from the international break.