8 minutes ago

Leicester City’s new permanent signing, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, shared his excitement and determination ahead of the upcoming Premier League season in an interview with Foxes Hub.

“I feel amazing. It’s so good to be back and I’m just back to focus again for next season. I feel so much motivation to be in the Premier League.

It’s something new to me. I’m going to go hard for that, with the team. I can’t wait to see [my team-mates].

I’ve missed them so much. They are like a family now. I didn’t think I’d miss some of them, but when I went away, I was really missing them! I can’t wait to see them,” Fatawu said.

Born in the Ghanaian city of Tamale, Fatawu began his senior career with Steadfast FC.

His impressive performances earned him a loan move to Ghanaian Premier Division side Dreams FC in October 2021.

Recognized as one of Ghana’s most exciting prospects, he continued to shine and subsequently joined Sporting Lisbon in April 2022.

Fatawu made his senior debut for Sporting Lisbon against Rio Ave in August 2022 and played in their UEFA Champions League campaign that season.

Internationally, he achieved success in March 2021 by helping Ghana’s Under-20 team win the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, where he was named player of the tournament.

At the senior level, Fatawu has represented Ghana 19 times, featuring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Africa Cup of Nations.

His contributions have made him a key player for his national team.

As Fatawu reunites with his Leicester City teammates, the squad is gearing up for their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, August 19.