3 hours ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played a decisive role in Leicester City’s dramatic 2–1 comeback win over Norwich City at Carrow Road, delivering a last-gasp assist that ended the Foxes’ four-game winless streak in the English Championship.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian winger whipped in a perfect injury-time cross with his weaker, right foot for Jordan James, sealing the victory after earlier being denied twice by goalkeeper Vladan Kovacecic.

Match Timeline



Norwich lead: Mathias Kvistgaarden scores after a blocked effort



Substitution: Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Ghana captain Jordan Ayew (72')



Equaliser: De Cordova-Reid strikes in the 75th minute



Issahaku assist: Injury-time cross finds Jordan James for the winner

Issahaku also had a chance to win it earlier but saw his lofty effort sail over the bar.

Issahaku has now recorded six direct goal involvements as he has notched 3 goals and registered 3 assists across 14 English Championship games this campaign.

The former Sporting Lisbon forward has been a standout performer for Leicester, showcasing pace, creativity, and composure in key moments.

Black Stars Duty Beckons

Issahaku will join the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, for the Kirin Cup tournament in Asia, where the Black Stars face Japan (Nov 14) and South Korea (Nov 18) as part of their 2026 World Cup preparations.