2 hours ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian winger, played a vital role in Sporting Lisbon B's victory against Real SC in the Portuguese Liga 3.

Issahaku's stunning goal was the highlight of the game and helped his team secure a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

The Black Stars forward was also awarded the Man of the Match for his outstanding display throughout the game.

Issahaku's moment of magic came in the 63rd minute when he smashed the ball home from outside the box, leaving the Real SC goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

Before that, Real SC took the lead at the stroke of half-time through Dino Semedo. However, Sporting levelled the score in the second half through Thiago Ferreira.

The win takes Sporting Lisbon B to the top of the table after six games in the Liga Portugal 3.

With his goal and Man of the Match performance, Issahaku has shown that he has what it takes to make an impact in the league and help his team achieve their goals.