Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his explosive start to the season, registering an assist in Leicester City’s 3-2 home defeat to Sheffield United in the English Championship at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
How the Match Unfolded
- 2’ Thomas Cannon (Sheffield United): Early strike gave the visitors the lead.
- 4’ Jairo Riedewald (Sheffield United): Doubled the advantage within minutes.
- First Half: Sheffield United’s resilience paid off as Sydie Peck added a third to cement control.
- 53’ Stephy Mavididi (Leicester): Pulled one back after being set up by Issahaku.
- 83’ Jordan James (Leicester): Reduced the deficit further, but the Foxes could not complete the comeback.
Issahaku’s Contribution
The 21-year-old Ghana international was instrumental despite the defeat, showcasing his creativity and direct play. His assist for Mavididi marked his eighth goal contribution of the season:
- 3 goals
- 5 assists
- 18 appearances
Issahaku’s consistency has made him one of Leicester’s standout performers in the Championship campaign.
Ghanaian Presence
- Issahaku: Full 90 minutes, key attacking outlet.
- Jordan Ayew: Black Stars captain made a substitute appearance, adding Ghanaian flavour to Leicester’s lineup.
This performance underlines Issahaku’s growing influence in England, as he continues to sharpen his form ahead of Ghana’s international commitments.
