1 hour ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his explosive start to the season, registering an assist in Leicester City’s 3-2 home defeat to Sheffield United in the English Championship at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

How the Match Unfolded



2’ Thomas Cannon (Sheffield United): Early strike gave the visitors the lead.



4’ Jairo Riedewald (Sheffield United): Doubled the advantage within minutes.



First Half: Sheffield United’s resilience paid off as Sydie Peck added a third to cement control.



53’ Stephy Mavididi (Leicester): Pulled one back after being set up by Issahaku.



83’ Jordan James (Leicester): Reduced the deficit further, but the Foxes could not complete the comeback.

Issahaku’s Contribution

The 21-year-old Ghana international was instrumental despite the defeat, showcasing his creativity and direct play. His assist for Mavididi marked his eighth goal contribution of the season:



3 goals



5 assists



18 appearances

Issahaku’s consistency has made him one of Leicester’s standout performers in the Championship campaign.

Ghanaian Presence



Issahaku: Full 90 minutes, key attacking outlet.



Jordan Ayew: Black Stars captain made a substitute appearance, adding Ghanaian flavour to Leicester’s lineup.

This performance underlines Issahaku’s growing influence in England, as he continues to sharpen his form ahead of Ghana’s international commitments.