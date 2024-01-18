1 hour ago

Abdul Karim Zito will steer the affairs of the national male U-15 team. Karim Zito – gold medalist at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations formerly played for GIHOC Stars, Juantex FC, Asante Kotoko and Kumapim Stars in a career that spanned two and half decades.

He is also a former coach of Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Feyenoord Academy (WAFA), King Faisal and Kwaebibirem FC.

Karim Zito, seen as one of the best talent developers in Ghana, is seen as the best bet for the development of talents for Ghana having received his coaching tuition from the famous Feyenoord Academy.

He will be assisted by former Ghana winger Yaw Preko and FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Awudu Issaka.

Yaw Preko comes in with loads of experience having, had stints with Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics and Medeama SC. The former Accra Hearts of Oak winger spent 16-years abroad playing for clubs in Turkey, Belgium, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Awudu Issaka is a former Anderlecht player who currently operates his Academy in Accra. The 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner is expected to compliment the efforts of head coach Karim Zito and Yaw Preko to build a strong national U-15 national team that will serve as a feeder side for the Black Starlets. The trio have already started work at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.