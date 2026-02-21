4 hours ago

Ghana international Abdul Mumin has taken a major step in his comeback journey after returning to full training with Rayo Vallecano, nearly a year after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old defender completed his rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that sidelined him for 11 months, rejoining the club’s main training sessions in recent weeks.

Mumin was included in the matchday squad for Rayo Vallecano’s impressive 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid last weekend, although he remained an unused substitute. His availability, however, marked a significant milestone in his recovery.

The Black Stars centre-back is once again in contention ahead of Rayo’s upcoming La Liga fixture against Real Betis, as he looks to make his long-awaited return to competitive action.

For Mumin, the road back has demanded patience and resilience. ACL injuries are among the most challenging setbacks in football, often requiring months of rehabilitation and careful reintegration into full-contact training.

‎His return provides a timely boost for both club and country. With Rayo entering a crucial phase of the season, and Ghana monitoring the fitness of key defenders, Mumin’s steady progress will be closely watched.

Now fully back with the squad, the next step is clear, match minutes and a chance to rediscover rhythm at the highest level.