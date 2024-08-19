Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin played a crucial role in Rayo Vallecano's 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in their Spanish La Liga season opener, showcasing his impressive skills and game intelligence.
Mumin's standout moment came with a decisive assist for Vallecano's first goal.
After intercepting a pass in his own half, he made a dynamic run through the midfield, delivering a perfectly timed pass to Jorge de Frutos, who scored to put Vallecano ahead.
The defender's excellent game-reading and confident play were instrumental in Rayo Vallecano's solid performance. Sergio Camello added a second goal for Vallecano in the 84th minute, giving the visitors a comfortable lead.
Despite a late goal from Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in additional time, Vallecano managed to secure the win.
Mumin, who joined Rayo Vallecano in September 2022 on a contract until 2026, continues to impress with his contributions.
As the 2024/25 season progresses, he will be looking to build on this strong start and maintain his impactful performances.
WHAT A STRIKE! Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) take a bow 🫡#RealSociedadRayo #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/F16h5RQbqC
— SportyTV (@SportyTV_)
">https://twitter.com/SportyTV_/status/1825242108594205104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 18, 2024
