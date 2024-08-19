4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin played a crucial role in Rayo Vallecano's 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in their Spanish La Liga season opener, showcasing his impressive skills and game intelligence.

Mumin's standout moment came with a decisive assist for Vallecano's first goal.

After intercepting a pass in his own half, he made a dynamic run through the midfield, delivering a perfectly timed pass to Jorge de Frutos, who scored to put Vallecano ahead.

The defender's excellent game-reading and confident play were instrumental in Rayo Vallecano's solid performance. Sergio Camello added a second goal for Vallecano in the 84th minute, giving the visitors a comfortable lead.

Despite a late goal from Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in additional time, Vallecano managed to secure the win.

Mumin, who joined Rayo Vallecano in September 2022 on a contract until 2026, continues to impress with his contributions.

As the 2024/25 season progresses, he will be looking to build on this strong start and maintain his impactful performances.