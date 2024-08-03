5 hours ago

Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has secured his place in the semifinals of the Men's 100 Metre Race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Saminu finished third in Heat Five with an impressive time of 10.06 seconds.

He trailed Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi, who clocked 10.02 seconds, and Italy's Marcel Jacobs, who finished with a time of 10.05 seconds.

After the race, Saminu and Ajayi embraced, celebrating their advancement to the next round.

Both entered the heat with strong qualifying times of 10.02 and 10.00 seconds, respectively.

Jacobs, the defending Olympic 100 Metre Champion, has faced several injuries in recent years but managed to secure a top spot in this race.

By finishing in the top three, Saminu automatically advances to the semifinals, ensuring Ghana has both of its representatives in the next stage of the competition.

Joining him is Benjamin Azamati, who finished second in Heat One with a time of 10.08 seconds, just behind the world's fastest man this year, Kishane Thompson, who ran a 10.00-second race.

Both Saminu and Azamati are also part of Ghana's Men's 4x100 Metre Relay Team, set to compete on August 8.