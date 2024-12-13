3 hours ago

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has made history by being named NK Tabor Sezana's Player of the Month for November, becoming the first Ghanaian to receive the prestigious accolade at the Slovenian club.

The 21-year-old, who joined Tabor Sezana on a free transfer in September 2023, delivered standout performances across all four league matches during the month.

His consistent contributions helped the team remain unbeaten, securing three victories and one draw in the Slovenian Second Football League.

Fuseini played a crucial role in the team's 2-2 draw against ND Bilje, followed by an influential display in their 1-0 win over NK Krka.

His strong performances continued as Tabor triumphed 3-1 over Tolmin and repeated the scoreline in another 3-1 victory against Jadran Dekani, where Fuseini completed the full 90 minutes in both matches.

Currently, Tabor Sezana is positioned third in the league standings with 32 points, just one point behind leaders Gorica.

Fuseini, who has made 14 appearances this season and scored once, is steadily becoming a key figure for the team.

A product of Accra Young Wise, Fuseini’s journey from Accra Shooting Stars to the Slovenian football scene highlights his growing potential and his emergence as a promising international talent.