11 hours ago

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Abdul-Rashid Mohammed Misbau has completed a long-term transfer to Albanian side KF Beselidhja, marking a new chapter in his professional career.

The former Sankara Nationals standout joins the third-tier outfit with hopes of making an immediate impact as he takes his talent to European football. Known for his creativity and attacking instincts, Misbau built a reputation in Ghana for his technical ability and eye for goal.

KF Beselidhja, competing in Albania’s third division, have moved to secure the midfielder’s services on a long-term basis, a sign of confidence in his potential to contribute to their ambitions.

For Misbau, the move represents both opportunity and challenge. Transitioning to a new football culture and environment will test his adaptability, but it also offers a platform to showcase his abilities on a broader stage.

As he begins this next phase abroad, the Ghanaian midfielder will be aiming to establish himself quickly and continue his development in European football.