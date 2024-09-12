4 hours ago

Former Black Stars forward Karim Abdul Razak has raised concerns about the current Ghanaian national team's commitment, particularly in light of their recent underwhelming performances.

The Black Stars have struggled at the beginning of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Angola and a 1-1 draw against Niger.

These results have sparked significant criticism from fans and analysts.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Abdul Razak expressed his disappointment with the players' lack of engagement, specifically their reluctance to play friendly matches against local clubs.

"When we are in camp, we play friendlies with Kotoko, Olympics, and Hearts. This time, they don't even want to play with these local clubs," he remarked, pointing out a noticeable shift in attitude from previous generations.

He further emphasized that earlier players played with pride and a sense of duty to the country, irrespective of financial rewards.

"We are playing for the team, we are playing for the country, that's all. Because in the end, when you win the match, no bonus is coming.

So why think of getting a bonus before you play?" Abdul Razak questioned, highlighting what he sees as a lack of intrinsic motivation in the current squad.

Abdul Razak's comments echo a broader sentiment among fans who believe that today's team lacks the dedication and teamwork that characterized earlier eras of Ghanaian football.

As the Black Stars gear up for crucial future fixtures, including a pivotal match against Sudan next month, the focus will be on reigniting a spirit of commitment and unity among the players to achieve better results on the pitch.