RC Lens coach Franck Haise has shared his thoughts on the current suspension of Abdul Samed Salis, as the Ghanaian midfielder serves his second game out of three for a red card received against PSG. The absence of Salis has been a delicate moment for the player, and Haise has expressed his hope that this experience will be beneficial for his future.

"I think that in the very short term, it impacted him," said Haise. "But he was able to discuss with our mental trainer and I think it was very useful for switching. It is also an experience for the future because he may have to manage other situations which may be similar."

Haise acknowledged that Salis has played a lot for Lens and for Ghana, and the team is not adding a lot without him. However, they are making sure that when he is available for the team, he is in good condition.

Despite the absence of Salis, Haise is confident that his team will be able to adapt and come out with a positive result.