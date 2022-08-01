2 hours ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis was adjudged the man of the match by supporters of his club in their last pre-season friendly match against West Ham over the weekend.

This follows another brilliant display in their pre-season friendly win against Italian giants Inter Milan.

It was a game that failed to produce any goals as the closest both teams went to a goal was when hitting the post with shots.

Jarrod Bowen was inches away from pinching a winner a minute from the end when he flicked a Conor Coventry cross against the crossbar, but David Moyes’ men had to be content with a share of the spoils from a tightly-contested game in northern France.

The hosts had earlier hit the bar themselves, as Seko Fofana cracked a long-ranger against the frame of Alphonse Areola’s goal, although neither Areola nor Łukasz Fabiański, who kept goal in the first half, would be beaten.

The 22-year-old secured 25.92% of votes to beat Fofana who had 24.45% and Kevin Danso: 15.65%, with the rest shared among three other players.

RC Lens will open their French Ligue 1 season next week with a home game against Stade Brest on 7th August,2022/

Abdul Samed Salis joined his current club this summer from Clermont Foot on a five year deal.