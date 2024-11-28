7 hours ago

Football legend Abedi Ayew Pele has underscored the significant role the sport can play in promoting peace, especially as Ghana approaches its 2024 General Elections.

With tensions rising ahead of the December 7 elections, which will decide the country's new president and parliament, Pele believes football holds the power to unite the nation and ease political tensions.

Speaking in an interview with Max TV, the former Black Stars captain recalled the impactful use of football for peace in the 1990s.

He referred to an event organized by FIFA during the Yugoslavian war, where a World XI played against Europe in Kosovo, leading to a temporary ceasefire. Pele explained how football, even in the midst of conflict, can bridge divides and foster unity.

“Football can unite a nation. Football can bring people together. And football is the number one peacemaker to ensure that the elections go well, peacefully, without any incidents at all. The whole country should listen and be very patient,” he said, emphasizing the importance of patience and calm in the political process.

Pele’s comments draw attention to the ability of football to transcend politics and bring people together, citing the success of the FIFA-organized match in Kosovo.

“We drove through the whole city, there were guns firing. But when we arrived, the guns were silent. The stadium was full of military men, and everyone had their guns down,” Pele recalled, highlighting the unifying power of the sport.

As Ghana prepares for one of its most crucial elections, Pele’s message resonates as a call for peace and unity, reminding the public of football's potential to calm tensions and bring hope during challenging times.