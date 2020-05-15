1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian international, Joseph Addo has revealed that Abedi Pele has never took collected winning bonuses during his reign as the captain of the Black Stars.

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM in Accra, Addo who played for the National team from 1990 to 2000 said Abedi Pele’s captaincy was exemplary.

According to him, Abedi Pele never took his bonuese and per diems as a captain, and sometimes gave his personnal monies to his colleagues in the team.

“In my time at the national team, Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems. They always wanted their share to be distributed among the rest of the team. They even gave us money on top.”- Joe Addo said.

“They had families they could have given the money to but they gave it to us instead. We knew that we will get money from them even before the administrators pay us.”

Joe Addo mentioned that Ghanaians have underestimated the greatness of the maestro as many others from other countries paid glowing tribute to the maestro

“I remember in our match against Gabon, the Gabonese players came into the dressing room to take pictures with Abedi Pele. Even the referees wanted to take pictures with him. That was how great he was. He was graceful.”- Joe Addo said.

The former Hearts of Oak international Relations officer noted that, the leadership style of Abedi Pele was extraordinary that he wanted things to be done differently, yet many of the players could not understand him.

“There were things that Abedi Pele did that was overbearing to us. Abedi made sure we ate and did things on time which the players did not understand at the time but I think he was a great leader.” He added.