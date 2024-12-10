19 minutes ago

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele has thrown his support behind the Black Galaxies as they prepare for their crucial 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent time with the team during a friendly exercise at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, where he praised their progress and potential.

The Black Galaxies showcased their readiness with two impressive friendly victories, defeating Abedi Pele’s Nania FC 1-0 and Northern City 5-0 at the GFA Technical Centre on December 5, 2024.

After the matches, the legendary midfielder lauded the team’s strength and technical prowess.

“It has been a pleasure for me to have this honour to play against you people today,” Abedi Pele said. “What I have discovered is you have a strong team, strong physically, technically wonderful. For me, the future of Ghana football is in the making.”

Abedi Pele encouraged the players to embody the determination and unity that comes with representing Ghana on the international stage.

“When you are born in this country and you are playing for the national team, the bond, the hunger to succeed, the courage, and the determination are paramount.

What I’m seeing now is not just physical strength but also tactical organization.”

The Black Galaxies, under the guidance of coach Mas Ud Dramani, are gearing up for the high-stakes two-legged tie against their fierce rivals Nigeria.

The first leg will take place in Ghana between December 20-22, 2024, with the return leg scheduled in Nigeria between December 27-29, 2024.

Ghana and Nigeria share a storied football rivalry, which promises to make this encounter a thrilling affair.

The winner of the tie will secure a place at the 2024 CHAN tournament, set to be hosted across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Ghana notably eliminated Nigeria in the qualifiers for the previous CHAN tournament, advancing after a dramatic penalty shootout following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The Black Galaxies will look to replicate that success as they aim to make their mark on the continental stage once again.