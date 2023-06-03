2 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has shared his perspective on the exclusion of local players, particularly Abednego Tetteh, from the Black Stars squad for the Madagascar 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Tagoe believes that Tetteh, despite being the top scorer for Bibiani GoldStars in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), has not yet reached the required level to represent the national team.

In an interview on Angel TV, Tagoe acknowledged the strong performances of players in the local league but stated that they have not yet matched the standard of the Black Stars.

He commented, "If you look at the local league, we know they are performing very well, but to be honest, they have not yet reached the level of the Black Stars."

While recognizing Tetteh's achievements as the goal king in the GPL, Tagoe explained that he still has room for improvement and needs to demonstrate consistent performances over another season to warrant a call-up.

Tagoe added, "He is not at that level yet... He has performed well, but he needs another season to prove his consistency."

Tagoe's remarks highlight the belief that while players in the local league may show promise, they require further development and consistency to meet the standards of the national team.

As Tetteh continues to progress and showcase his abilities, he has the opportunity to earn a place in the Black Stars squad in the future.

The door remains open for local talents to prove their readiness for international duty through continued growth and consistent performances.