2 hours ago

The Chairperson of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Team, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged the transfer of GH₵60 million to the Office of the President for “special operations” with a few days to the end of Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament has expressed concerns over the transaction, stating it is a troubling display of fiscal recklessness.

The transfer according to him was made on December 23, 2024, at 4:38 PM, based on what he referred to as “unimpeachable tracking.”

Mr Ablakwa made the claims in a Facebook post, accusing the Akufo-Addo-led government of prioritising dubious expenditures.

“Why has a colossal GH₵60million been transferred to the Office of the President for so-called “Special Operations” with just a few days left for President Akufo-Addo to hand over?” he questioned.

“Profligate President Akufo-Addo must explain to Ghanaians why his “Special Operations” in the death of his tenure should be prioritised over crippling arrears at WAEC, CHASS, CETAG, Free SHS Secretariat, IPPs, NaBCo etc,” portions of the post read.

The lawmaker further accused the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration of attempting to “empty the national coffers” ahead of the transition to the Mahama-led government.

“Ghana needs to urgently consider new legislation on controlling ostentatious expenditure, fresh dubious contracts, and mass recruitments during transitions,” Mr Ablakwa said.