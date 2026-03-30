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The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has directed the immediate cancellation of a planned airport reception organised in his honour, despite acknowledging it as a long-standing tradition within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to celebrate major national achievements.

In a public statement issued ahead of his return to Ghana from New York, Ablakwa disclosed that he had become aware of a “surprise welcome” being arranged by staff of the Ministry at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to him, consultations with the Ministry’s management confirmed that such receptions are customary and intended to recognise moments of national pride.

However, the Minister said he instructed that all arrangements be cancelled immediately, stressing that the recent diplomatic success at the United Nations General Assembly should not be treated as a personal achievement.

He maintained that while he appreciated the gesture, the focus must remain on the broader national and continental cause, noting that “there is more work ahead of us.”

Okudzeto Ablakwa further commended staff of the Ministry for their dedication and professionalism, while reiterating the commitment to sustaining its momentum on the global stage under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

He framed the UN resolution—declaring the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity—as a collective victory for Ghana, Africa, and the diaspora, rather than an individual accomplishment.

The Minister’s decision comes in the wake of growing political backlash from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which criticised the scale and optics of a similar reception organised for President Mahama upon his return from the United States on Sunday.

That event saw party supporters, traditional leaders, and government officials gathered at the airport for several hours to welcome the President, sparking debate over the use of state resources and the politicisation of a national achievement.

Background to the development lies in the recent diplomatic milestone, where the country led a successful campaign resulting in the adoption of a historic UN resolution backed by 123 member states.

The motion calls for global recognition of slavery as a crime against humanity and encourages steps toward reparative justice, including apologies, restitution of cultural artefacts, and long-term structural reforms.

While the government and its supporters have hailed the achievement as a defining moment in the international leadership, critics have urged restraint in how it is celebrated domestically.

Okudzeto Ablakwa’s move to cancel the reception appears to signal a shift toward a more measured approach, distancing himself from perceptions of personal glorification.