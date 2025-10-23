36 minutes ago

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has held high-level talks with officials from the US Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to explore visa facilitation measures for Ghanaian football fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The strategic meetings, held on Tuesday, brought together key representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of early preparations for a seamless travel experience for Ghanaian supporters.

The Ghanaian delegation included Hon. Betty Krosbi Mensah, Technical Advisor to the Minister for Sports; GFA President and CAF Vice President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku; and senior officials from both ministries.

The US delegation was led by Acting Ambassador Rolf Olson, while Acting Canadian High Commissioner Dennis Roussel represented the Canadian side.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the discussions aimed to improve coordination, simplify visa processes, and build a clear roadmap to ensure smooth travel arrangements for fans, officials, and team members.

“These engagements are meant to enhance understanding, improve facilitation, and create special visa pathways that address the unique logistics of the World Cup,” he explained.

“The reversal of the single-entry visa policy is timely, as it now allows Ghanaian fans to re-enter the US after watching matches in Canada or Mexico,” Mr. Ablakwa noted.

The Minister also described the recent reversal of the US visa restriction policy—which previously limited Ghanaian travellers to single-entry visas—as “timely and progressive.”As a gesture of goodwill, GFA President Kurt Okraku presented Black Stars replica jerseys to officials from both missions, expressing gratitude for their continued collaboration and support for Ghanaian football.

Mr. Ablakwa further revealed that a similar engagement with officials from the Mexican Embassy is scheduled for Friday, underscoring Ghana’s proactive diplomatic efforts to ensure its supporters enjoy a smooth and fulfilling experience during the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“For God and Country,” he concluded, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to global sporting excellence and fan welfare.