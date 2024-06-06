49 minutes ago

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has published another part to his continued exposés on matters relating to the planned sale of four hotels in which government holds majority stake.

Ablakwa has in the past few weeks published documents that buttress his view that the planned sale of the majority shares of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to an outfit owned by agric minister Bryan Acheampong, was against the interest of the state.

According to him, some documents proved that the hotels in question were making profit whereas the chosen buyer, Rock City Hotels Limited, was running at a loss in the same year.

In his latest publication, he pointed out how a senior aide at the office of the Vice President was the board chairman of one of the hotels - The La Palm Royal Beah Hotel - questioning what advice this political appointee would give as head of the board.

"Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu is not only a Senior Advisor to Ghana’s Vice President, Alhaji Bawumia, he is the current board chair of La Palm Royal Hotel.

"It would be interesting to know what his advice to the Vice President is as regards the infamous sale of SSNIT’s hotels to Minister of Agric, Bryan Acheampong," Ablakwa's post dated June 5, 2024, read in part.



His post continued with probing questions as to what Bawumia's position was on the deal given the proximity of his close aide to the issue.

"How does Prof. Appiah-Adu also respond to claims from NPP propagandists and Majority Group Leader Afenyo-Markin that the current board and management of La Palm Royal Hotel are incompetent, inefficient and lack ideas, so in their opinion the sale to the extraordinarily competent and visionary Bryan Acheampong is justified?

"If what these NPP propagandists and Majority Group Leader have said about the current board and management of La Palm Royal is true, what does that say about the quality of advice he’s giving the Vice President at the expense of suffering taxpayers who pay him for that kind of advice?" the post concluded.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Labour Minister to engage with organized labour who are demanding the planned sale to be halted.

Source: Ghanaweb