9 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that he was hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an official visit to Ukraine, where discussions centred on securing the release of two Ghanaian citizens being held as prisoners of war.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Mr. Ablakwa described the meeting as “gracious” and the discussions as “fruitful,” noting that Ghana formally appealed on humanitarian grounds for the release of the detained nationals.

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, the talks also focused on addressing the growing threat of human trafficking networks that target vulnerable African youth.

He warned that many unsuspecting young people are lured abroad under false pretences, only to find themselves caught up in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Our bilateral talks explored how our two countries can effectively combat the threat posed by trafficking networks who lure vulnerable unsuspecting youth from Africa only to end up risking their lives in the ongoing war,” he stated.

Mr. Ablakwa expressed optimism about the outcome of the negotiations, signalling confidence that diplomatic engagements would yield positive results.

He further conveyed the appreciation of President John Dramani Mahama and the Government of Ghana to President Zelenskyy for ensuring that the rights of the Ghanaian detainees are being protected in accordance with international law.

Beyond the humanitarian discussions, both leaders agreed to deepen bilateral relations through strategic cooperation in agriculture, defence, education, and trade.

The engagement marks a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties between Ghana and Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy has also extended a formal invitation to President Mahama to visit Kyiv, as Ukraine seeks to elevate its diplomatic relations with Accra.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens, Mr. Ablakwa stressed that “every Ghanaian life matters to the Mahama Administration,” ending his statement with the nationalistic sign-off: “For God and Country.”