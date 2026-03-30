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The diplomatic success at the United Nations continues to reverberate back home, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal directive inviting all directors to assemble at the Accra International Airport to meet the Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following his return from New York.

In an official circular dated March 29, 2026, and signed on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs by Divina A. Seanedzu, Director of Human Resource and Administration, the Ministry instructed directors and senior officials to report promptly at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026, at the VIP Lounge of the airport.

The invitation underscores the government’s intention to accord a high-level reception to Ablakwa in recognition of his role in the diplomatic breakthrough at the United Nations General Assembly.

The directive, copied to key administrative heads including the Chief Director, Coordinating Directors, and the Head of the Delivery Unit, emphasised the importance of the occasion, noting that the Minister’s return follows the “successful adoption of the historic UNGA resolution” led by Ghana.

The resolution formally declares the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity.

The planned reception for Ablakwa comes just a day after a similar show of support for President John Dramani Mahama, who returned to Accra on Sunday, March 29, 2026, to a gathering of government officials and party supporters following his role in securing the passage of the resolution.

While President Mahama led the charge on the global stage, Ablakwa played a central role in diplomatic negotiations, advocacy, and coalition-building that ensured overwhelming support for the motion.

The UN resolution, backed by 123 member states, is the culmination of years of sustained campaigning by African nations and their allies, calling for recognition of slavery as a crime against humanity and advancing the push for reparative justice. It urges countries to consider formal apologies, contribute to reparations frameworks, and address the enduring consequences of slavery, including systemic inequalities affecting Africans and the diaspora.

By directing senior officials to personally receive Ablakwa at the airport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is signalling both institutional pride and national recognition of the diplomatic milestones.