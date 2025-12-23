23 minutes ago

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to thoroughly investigate the death of 18-year-old Ghanaian student, Nana Agyei Ahyia in Latvia.

The assurance was given during a meeting with the bereaved family, where the Minister disclosed that a fact-finding team from Ghana’s Embassy in Germany, which is also accredited to Latvia, has been deployed and has submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry. Mr. Ablakwa said Latvian authorities have confirmed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding Nana Agyei’s death are still ongoing.

He further informed the family of his intention to travel to Latvia to engage with his Latvian counterpart and officials handling the case, adding that representatives of the family will be included in the delegation.

The Minister also announced plans for the government to engage independent experts to review all investigative reports, including the final findings expected from Latvian authorities, to help determine the appropriate next steps toward achieving justice.

Nana Agyei Ahyia was a first-year Electrical Engineering (Adaptronic) student at Riga Technical University, where he enrolled in July 2024. He died on June 4, 2025. Latvian authorities initially reported that his death followed a fall from the sixth floor of his apartment building on Baznicas Street in Riga.

However, the family has disputed this account, pointing to a voice note Nana Agyei sent days before his death in which he claimed he had been poisoned. Speaking on behalf of the family, Sarah Nimli said they rejected suggestions that Nana Agyei may have taken his own life.

Concerned about what they described as a lack of transparency, the family reached out to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the university, and Latvian police authorities. They later sent a relative to Latvia to seek further clarification. The relative was subsequently joined by a representative of the Ghanaian Embassy in Berlin to engage with local authorities on the matter.